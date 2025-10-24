Manhattan Comedy School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Show at Gotham Comedy Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Manhattan Comedy School will present a very special show to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, on Monday, November 24 at 7:00 PM at Gotham Comedy Club.

This one-night-only event will bring together a hilarious lineup of past and present students, a few of our hilarious instructors, and some exciting surprise guests, for an unforgettable evening of laughter and celebration. The show marks a major milestone for the school, which has become the gold standard for comedy education in New York City and beyond.

"Twenty-five years ago, I started the Manhattan Comedy School with the hope of creating a place where aspiring comics could learn, grow, and thrive in a supportive, professional environment," said Andy Engel, founder and owner of MCS. "I could never have imagined the incredible community that would come from it — hundreds of performers, countless laughs, and so many careers launched. This celebration is for all of them."

The evening promises high-energy performances, heartfelt moments, and a rare glimpse at the comic voices shaping the next generation of stand-up. With alumni featured on major networks and stages around the world — and industry guests often in attendance — MCS shows are known for being the place to catch rising stars before they break big, as well as stars who drop in to perform.