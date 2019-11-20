Manhattan Chorale Returns To Alice Tully Hall With 'Born Is The King: Christmas With Manhattan Chorale & Chamber Orchestra'

Celebrate the season with Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra as they return to Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center with Born is the King: Christmas with Manhattan Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor Craig Arnold on Friday evening, December 6, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

The program will include Ēriks Ešenvalds' Magnificat, Leonardo Leo's Magnificat in G minor, Philip Stopford's Lully, Lulla, Lullay, Conrad Susa's Carols and Lullabies, John Rutter's Carol of the Magi, Victoria's O Magnum Mysterium, Vaughan Williams' "Gloria" from Mass in G minor, Stephen Paulus' The Holly and the Ivy, J.S. Bach's In Dulci Jubilo, BWV 729, Richard Purvis' Carol Rhapsody, Christmas anthems, audience caroling including Angels We Have Heard on High, Joy to the World, seasonal narration, and more.

Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling (212) 721-6500; or visiting the Alice Tully Hall box office at Broadway and 65th Street. MCP is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all seats while supplies last. Use discount code SPL25 to receive 25% off your ticket purchase.*

*Discount applies to all ticket levels. This offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Booking fees may apply.





