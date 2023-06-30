Mandy Patinkin's SEASONED Series With Kathryn Grody Cancelled at Showtime

The six episode, half-hour series had been ordered earlier this year by Showtime.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Mandy Patinkin's SEASONED Series With Kathryn Grody Cancelled at Showtime

SEASONED, the comedy series starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, has been cancelled by Showtime before airing.

The scripted comedy – inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship – was co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. JAX Media was producing the project for SHOWTIME, inspired by the couple's viral video content on Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

The six episode, half-hour series was ordered by Showtime in April. The pilot had been filmed in the summer of 2022 in New York. There is no word on if there series might be shopped to other networks.

The cut may be connected to Showtime's recent plans to slim down their content following a merge with Paramount+.

SEASONED was intended to follow the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.

Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series HOMELAND. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chicago Hope, for which he also received a SAG Award nomination.

In addition, Patinkin won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in Evita and has received two other Tony nominations along with seven Drama Desk noms. Recent credits from his extensive body of work include The Good Fight,  Life Itself and Wonder.

Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom’s Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo.

Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Among her screen credits are My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns. 

Photo Credit: Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redu



RELATED STORIES

1
2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall

The Olivier Awards 2024 will take place on Sunday 14 April, at the Royal Albert Hall. 

2
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

3
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London Photo
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London

A Strange Loop has officially transferred from Broadway to London’s Barbican Theatre for a one-time-only 12-week limited season. Let's see what the critics had to say.

4
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden and more will be featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Fridays@3 reading series.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Buddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red VinylBuddy Rich's 'Birdland' LP To Be Re-Released On Limited Edition Translucent Red Vinyl
Video: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops SURF GIRLS HAWAI'I Trailer
Video: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee BriceVideo: Lewis Brice Releases Video for 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice
Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'Elle Belle to Release New Album 'How Do I Feel?'

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
LEOPOLDSTADT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
THE LION KING

Recommended For You