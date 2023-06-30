Mandy Patinkin's SEASONED Series With Kathryn Grody Cancelled at Showtime

SEASONED, the comedy series starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, has been cancelled by Showtime before airing.

The scripted comedy – inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship – was co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. JAX Media was producing the project for SHOWTIME, inspired by the couple's viral video content on Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

The six episode, half-hour series was ordered by Showtime in April. The pilot had been filmed in the summer of 2022 in New York. There is no word on if there series might be shopped to other networks.

The cut may be connected to Showtime's recent plans to slim down their content following a merge with Paramount+.

SEASONED was intended to follow the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.

Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed SHOWTIME series HOMELAND. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chicago Hope, for which he also received a SAG Award nomination.

In addition, Patinkin won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in Evita and has received two other Tony nominations along with seven Drama Desk noms. Recent credits from his extensive body of work include The Good Fight, Life Itself and Wonder.

Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom’s Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo.

Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Among her screen credits are My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns.

Photo Credit: Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redu