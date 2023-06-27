Paramount+ Becomes the New Streaming Home of Showtime

Paramount+ TODAY has launched the highly anticipated Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, a cornerstone integration that makes Paramount+ the new streaming home for SHOWTIME.

The SHOWTIME portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will now complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, at a competitive price of $11.99 per month. The Paramount+ Essential Plan (without SHOWTIME) is available for $5.99 per month.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of SHOWTIME onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan up against any other.”

“From ‘Yellowjackets’ to ‘George & Tammy,’ Showtime is synonymous with provocative, edgy and sophisticated series that perfectly complement the blockbuster, mass appealing original shows, movies and live sports that Paramount+ delivers, which together, provides a compelling and comprehensive set of content for the entire household,” Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement.

In the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan (formerly the Paramount+ Premium plan), the newly added SHOWTIME content will enable seamless discovery between the brands and build overall viewership.

Among the many upcoming SHOWTIME season and series premieres scheduled for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME are BILLIONS, THE CHI, THE CURSE, FELLOW TRAVELERS, A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW and THE WOMAN IN THE WALL. Subscribers of this plan will also have access to renowned series such as YELLOWJACKETS, DEXTER, YOUR HONOR, GEORGE & TAMMY and more.

Both the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan and the Paramount+ Essential plan feature Paramount’s expansive collection of exclusive new originals, hit series, marquee franchises and popular movies from the Paramount family of world-renowned brands and production studios: BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

This offers shows for everyone including franchises from the Taylor Sheridan universe (1883, 1923 and TULSA KING), STAR TREK, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE to popular films such as DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES and SCREAM VI and series including NCIS, PAW PATROL and Sheridan’s highly anticipated SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS.

In addition, Paramount+ offers unmatched access to live events and sports – including the NFL ON CBS – plus thousands of exclusive soccer matches a year, anchored by the UEFA Champions League.

Starting today, existing Paramount+ Premium subscribers automatically receive access to SHOWTIME content under the rebranded Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. New customers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan from now through July 12.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can easily discover content through an intuitive user interface, enhanced curation and personalized homepages, cross-platform dynamic play functionality and browsable content collections, brand hubs and franchise pages. Additionally, each subscription option includes parental control capabilities and up to six individual profiles, including young and older kid profiles for safe viewing.

Consumers can subscribe to Paramount+ online at ParamountPlus.com; via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android; and across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers. The new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan will begin rolling out across platforms today.

The SHOWTIME linear channel remains as is at this time. In the future, the linear channel will be rebranded to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, delivering a selection of premium Paramount+ and SHOWTIME hit titles across both linear and streaming.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.