Mandy Gonzalez, Hugh Panaro and More to Take Part in For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation Virtual Experience

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, a nonprofit that serves adult cancer patients and their families, announced today that they will host a virtual experience on Thursday, March 25th. Hosted by TV personality and Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, the evening will feature special performances by Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez and Broadway Veteran Hugh Panaro. Additional celebrity appearances will be announced closer to date.

FPS enables cancer patients and their loved ones to strengthen, deepen and unify their relationships by creating unforgettable and lasting respite experiences. The event will pay tribute to the emotional and psychosocial impact cancer has on families and will tell stories of overcoming adversity. We will hear from Derek and Sienna Gonzalez, a brother and sister from Long Island, NY who lost both parents to cancer and traveled on two FPS respites. Derek and his uncle, Peter Ma, will treat guests to a special performance of an acoustic rendition of Lean on Me.

The evening will share stories of resilience, create moments of hope and support families facing cancer.

"We are thrilled to have the support of so many talented guests and performers as we amplify our mission across the country with this virtual experience! As the only respite-specific nonprofit in the country, serving all cancer types, our mission is a crucial aspect of integrative cancer care. We have created an evidence-based respite model that incorporates the entire family unit and made respite a transformation component with powerful outcomes as significant as conventional medical treatment of cancer. We hope you'll tune in on March 25th to learn more about the power of respite and community in the cancer battle," shared Marci Schankweiler, FPS Founder and CEO.

The event's honorary chairpersons are Erin and Steven Selcher and Kate Hathaway. Dealerweb and Essent will serve as presenting sponsors. Gold sponsors include ASTM International, Biolumina, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Brandywine Realty Trust, Glanzmann Subaru, Life Celebration by Givnish, The Ma Family, Patriarch Family Foundation and Phillips Corporation.