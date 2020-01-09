Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

On Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops is joined by guest artists Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell for I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage. The concert salutes the power of the female voice, and pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Adele, and fellow icons who have transformed the world through song.



Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2019-20 season at Carnegie Hall include: Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein on January 24 with Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen; Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams on March 27; in addition to the orchestra's 37th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on April 27.

Concert Information



THE NEW YORK POPS

I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



Mandy Gonzalez, Guest Artist

Carrie Manolakos, Guest Artist

Alex Newell, Guest Artist



Tickets, priced at $22 to $145, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.



Called by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "one of the greatest singers on earth," Mandy Gonzalez has thrilled audiences on Broadway, lit up the screen on television, and started a social movement.



Mandy currently stars as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton and as Lucy Knox on the CBS hit Madam Secretary. On-stage, the dynamic range of Mandy's voice sets a new standard-one moment, she can be soft and sultry; the next moment, she can shake the rafters. Mandy is a Warner East West Records artist and recently released her debut album, Fearless, which debuted at #13 on the iTunes pop charts.



Mandy is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning show In the Heights. Previously, she starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked-blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre every night. Mandy has performed for symphonies around the country and will be performing as the lead vocalist for the Philly Pops 11-show Christmas Spectacular.



Mandy is also an author-she recently published a widely-cited article in the Harvard Business Review on how to overcome one's fear of public speaking and be more confident in one's communication and leadership.



Mandy is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad-a social media movement for inclusiveness and belonging. The movement connects millions of people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves and helps them empower each other.



Carrie Manolakos' Broadway credits include the lead role of Sophie in Mamma Mia!, Elphaba in the 2nd National Tour of Wicked and most recently she starred as Natalie in the multimedia stage premiere of Love Actually Live at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles.



Carrie can be heard on the film The Greatest Showman and has been a guest artist with Hugh Jackman at the Metropolitan Opera House and around the country. She performed at the 2018 Oscars singing "This Is Me" and has sung with Phish at Madison Square Garden and with symphony orchestras across the globe.



Additionally, Carrie's soundtrack, film and TV credits include Incredibles 2, Fosse/Verdon, Dear Evan Hansen, Rise (on NBC), as well as the title role in the concept album of Lizzie, the rock opera based on Lizzie Borden, which Carrie originated at TUTS in Houston.



In addition to being an actress, Carrie is also a songwriter. Her most recent full-length record- "The 44th Chord", released in May of 2019-was featured on Z100 along with Madonna, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion and Katy Perry. Her previous record, "Echo", hit #44 on the iTunes pop charts and with it she became widely known for her interpretation of Radiohead's "Creep", now at 4 million views on YouTube.



Her viral performance of the song "Creep" was praised by Entertainment Weekly proclaiming her live rendition among the "Top 12 Best Radiohead Covers of All Time." She had write-ups in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, MTV, and Gawker and was chosen as one of Elle Magazine's "30 Under 30: The Essential Names to Know" and voted #1 by readers. She was also listed on MSN's "15 Covers that Transcend the Original Hits" and voted #2 just after Johnny Cash and in good company with Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Jimmy Hendrix, and other greats.



Best known for his hit role in Fox's Glee as transgender student Unique Adams, Alex Newell-actor and singer-is now taking Broadway by storm.

Newell can next be seen on the new NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist opposite Lauren Graham and Jane Levy. Immediately before that Alex could be seen in his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island. Playing the role of Asaka, the musical follows a group of storytellers in the midst of a storm. While Newell was heard singing on the big stage, the star also signed to Big Beat Records in 2013, which led to a series of collaborations and the release of his EP Power.

Newell also recurred on the Hulu mini-series Resident Advisors in April of 2015 and his work was heavily featured in the first season of the drama TV series Vinyl created by Rich Cohen and Mick Jagger. Starting in 2016 Newell starred in the NBC pilot Imaginary Friend as series regular Sam, where he played the imaginary friend of co-star Megan Neuringer.



Previous credits in film include the 2013 comedy The Geography Club.





