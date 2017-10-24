Man Proposes to Girlfriend During Performance of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

During a recent performance of Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong, a marriage proposal was the one thing that went right! Maura Spillane, from Vermont, was pulled on stage before the Tony Award-winning play began on Saturday, October 21st. In the play, everything on stage goes wrong, so as part of an audience participation segment, Spillane was asked to hold various props and set pieces as actors continued the performance around her.

It was a scene reminiscent of when she met her boyfriend while working on a "Sweeney Todd" production four years ago. "Basically, she was running around with a screw gun in her hand, and I said I needed to know who she is," Frank Alliegro of Massachusetts told InsideEdition.

After the curtain call on Saturday, Spillane was invited back on stage to take a final bow with the cast members. Alliegro, who organized the whole thing, was also asked to join her on stage. That's when he popped the question. Check out the romantic moment below:

