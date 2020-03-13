Making A Musical Podcast Announces 'Lights Out' Series After Broadway Goes Dark

The Making A Musical podcast is announcing a special series called "Lights Out."

"Lights Out" will have weekly podcast episodes and IGTV specials about how coronavirus is impacting the Broadway and Off-Broadway community.

The groundbreaking podcast is led by Emmy award-winning journalist and Off-Broadway playwright/producer Jacklyn Thrapp.

Thrapp was the first theatre reporter in Times Square when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all large gatherings - shutting down Broadway theatres for at least a month.

"There's so much news breaking every hour," Thrapp says. "This is the best way everyone can stay up to date."

Jacklyn Thrapp produced Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York. She is former television news reporter for ABC and CBS affiliates in the Midwest and currently writes for network news shows.





