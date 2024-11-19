Madina Nalwanga of Queen of Katwe Will Star in Kofago Dance Ensemble’s Kwanzaa Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, December 14th, join the Kofago Dance Ensemble to experience the power of performance and community spirit at “OBUMU - Kwanzaa Celebration 2024” at the Queensborough Performing Arts Center. Honoring the theme of “Obumu,” which means Unity in Bugandan language of Uganda, and highlighting the strength found in community bonds, shared purpose and togetherness, this year’s celebration features a matinee youth showcase performance at noon and main show at 6:00 PM, featuring acclaimed actress, Madina Nalwanga (Queen of Katwe) as both educator and dancer.

In addition, the production will showcase the celebrated choreography of Bakary Fall, principal member of Kofago Dance Ensemble. Originally from Dakar, Senegal, Bakary is known for his innovative blend of traditional and contemporary West African dance forms and has performed extensively across the United States and internationally. Together, Madina and Bakary bring a dynamic spirit to the event, embodying the unity at the heart of this year's theme.

“Kwanzaa is a time to honor the principles that define our community, and ‘Obumu’ resonates deeply as it reflects our vision of uniting hearts and minds through cultural celebration,” said Kofago Dance Ensemble Founder, Kevin McEwen. “We are thrilled to celebrate with Madina and Bakary, whose artistry and commitment to community amplify our message of Unity in a powerful way."