Maddy Smith To Launch Three-Show Residency At New York Comedy Club Upper West Side

Comedian Maddy Smith will kick off a three-show residency at New York Comedy Club – Upper West Side beginning tonight. The residency will span three dates, with performances scheduled for Thursday, January 15 at 9:45 p.m., Thursday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m., all at the club’s Upper West Side location.

Smith is currently a cast member on Wild ’N Out and performs regularly at Comedy Cellar. Her recent work includes national touring and opening sets for Bert Kreischer and Theo Von, as well as appearances on BET, HBO, and Barstool Sports. Her stand-up material has also gained a wide online audience through viral clips.

The residency coincides with Smith’s ongoing 2025 “Bad Genes Tour,” which features a new hour of material and continues with performances across the country.

Smith is available for interviews in connection with the residency and can speak about her touring work, Wild ’N Out, and the development of her current material.