MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Will Make its UK Premiere in 2025

Leicester’s Curve theatre will stage the UK premiere of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL next year! Performances will run from 10 April to 10 May 2025.

Based on the international cult classic 1994 motion picture 'MURIEL'S WEDDING' (written and directed by PJ Hogan, produced by Lynda House and Jocelyn Moorhouse), the Made at Curve and Global Creatures co-production of MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is directed by Simon Phillips (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, LOVE NEVER DIES) and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth (PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT).

Book writer PJ Hogan has updated his own screenplay for the stage, and original music for MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL is written by award-winning multi-platinum selling artists Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, whose work spans the worlds of music theatre, opera, Coachella and Eurovision. The musical includes additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus & Stig Anderson originally written for ABBA.

Speaking about the announcement, Director Simon Phillips said, "I’m thrilled that the team at Leicester Curve have embraced Muriel Heslop with the same open heart as the rest of the world. Muriel’s misguided aspiration has never been funnier or on-the-moneyer, and now that it’s not just ABBA doing the singing, but the whole of Porpoise Spit, Sydney, and even the Olympic swimming team, her self-made journey to stardom has double the decibels. Curve has an enviable track record delivering exciting new musicals, and it’s a privilege to be adding Muriel to their list."

Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said, “We’re euphoric Muriel is leaving Porpoise Spit and coming to Leicester! We are looking forward to welcoming acclaimed Australian director Simon Phillips and his phenomenal team to Curve to create the UK premiere of this iconic film on stage, in this all-singing and all-dancing celebration of finding the courage to be your authentic self. It’s equally thrilling writer PJ Hogan has adapted his screenplay for the stage and this production, alongside the ABBA hits from the film, includes original music by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall.

Winner of five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards, an Awgie Award, the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination, MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL celebrated its world premiere in a co-production with the Sydney Theatre Company in November 2017 and returned with an Australian tour in 2019. It was hailed a smash hit by critics and audiences alike.

About Muriel's Wedding

Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding – the white dress, the church, the attention.

Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing: a groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted – a man, a fortune and a million social media followers.

That’s when things start to go really wrong.

RSVP to the wedding of the year and enjoy this eccentric, laugh-out-loud musical based on the iconic Australian film.

MURIEL’S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will run at Curve 10 April to 10 May 2025. Tickets will be on sale to Curve’s Made at Curve Circle, Patrons and Friends Thursday 6 June, to Curve Supporters Friday 7 June, to Curve Members, Groups and Access Register customers Tuesday 11 June and on general sale Friday 14 June, all at 12noon.