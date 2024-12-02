MUFASA Soundtrack With New Songs From Lin-Manuel Miranda Release Date Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walt Disney Records has announced a release date for the soundtrack to Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, featuring all-new songs from Tony-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The soundtrack is now available to pre-order and will be available in songs only and deluxe versions on December 13.

Said Miranda, “'The Lion King' has an incredible musical legacy with music from some the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in Cinemas.”

Check out a new featurette of Lin and director Barry Jenkins discussing the music for the film.

The album was produced by Miranda, Mark Mancina and Grammy Award winner and Walt Disney Music President Tom MacDougall. The score, which will be included in the Deluxe version of the soundtrack, was composed by Tony Award winner and composer Dave Metzger.

The Mufasa: The Lion King Original Soundtrack track list follows.

“Ngomso” Performed by Lebo M “Milele” Performed by Anika Noni Rose and Keith David “I Always Wanted A Brother” Performed by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somulo, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. “Bye Bye” Performed by Mads Mikkelsen, Joanna Jones and Folake Olowofoyeku “We Go Together” Performed by Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Preston Nyman and Kagiso Lediga “Tell Me It's You” Performed by Aaron Pierre and Tiffany Boone “Brother Betrayed” Performed by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Tickets are on sale now for “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, “Mufasa: The Lion King” opens only in cinemas on Dec. 20, 2024.