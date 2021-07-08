MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented by The Rogue Ensemble Theatre Company

The Rogue Ensemble Theatre Company (Julie Spina & Joey Nasta, Executive Producers) has announced the first production of their second summer season of outdoor theatre, Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING.

Shakespeare's classic comedy of masked treachery and viper-tongued love is reimagined by Ensemble member Joey Nasta as a post-COVID Hamptons beach party. The citizens of Messina are emerging from a long, dark winter - and that means it's time to party! Love ages like wine (and wine induces love!) as marriages begin, end, and then begin all over again.

Performances run from July 17 through August 1, 11AM on Saturdays and 3PM on Sundays. All performances will be on the lawn in front of the Peter Jay Sharp Volunteer House in Riverside Park (park entrance at 103rd and Riverside). Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $15, and seating is first-come first-served, so be sure to bring those lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Spots can be reserved on Eventbrite.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features India Beer as Hero/Seacole, Devonn Duffin as Don John, Ahkai Franklin as Leonato, James Hamrick as Claudio, Daniel Light as Verges/Messenger/Friar Francis, Anuj Parikh as Benedick, Christine Reisig as Ursula/Oatcake, Joe Schwalb as Conrade, Julie Spina as Beatrice, and Kevin Qian as Dogberry/Margaret/Sexton.

Rogue Ensemble's summer of love will continue and conclude with Romeo & Juliet, directed by Amanda Whiteley, coming in August. Keep an eye on the Rogue Ensemble website www.RogueEnsemble.com and Instagram @RogueEnsemble for more info!

The Rogue Ensemble Theater Company runs exclusively by donations. To support their theater-making, contributions can be made to their current season's GoFundMe.