MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced its acquisition of The Notebook.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony-nominated book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us, Maid). Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, the musical played at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with direction by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (Aida) and choreography by Katie Spelman (Dear Evan Hansen).

Last year, The Notebook received three Tony Award nominations: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Dorian Harewood), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Maryann Plunkett), and Best Book of a Musical (Bekah Brunstetter). Critics hailed the musical as “absolutely gorgeous” (The Chicago Tribune) and “a love story for the ages” (The New York Daily News).

Based on the Nicholas Sparks novel that was adapted into the 2004 hit film, The Notebook tells the love story of Noah and Allie and the worlds that sought to separate them. We follow three versions of the star-crossed lovers (Younger, Middle and Older) as Older Noah retells the story to Older Allie, who is fighting to remember both him and her past.

“The Notebook is immediately recognizable as one of the most popular novels and most-broadcast films of the past 25 years. The musical doesn’t just transfer the story to the stage, but instead the authors have reworked the material to elevate the story for live performance, adding to the humor and the pathos expressed by these wonderful characters. Bekah’s book and Ingrid’s Grammy-nominated score deliver an incredibly moving experience for audiences everywhere,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI.

The Notebook will embark on a national tour beginning in Cleveland, OH in September 2025. Tickets and more information can be found here.

“It’s such an honor to join the MTI family and its incredible roster of shows,” said book writer Bekah Brunstetter. “I have so much hope and faith that our show will be reaching people for years and years to come.”

“Being a part of the MTI family is a pinch-me moment. I cannot wait to see all the places our beautiful shows goes,” added Ingrid Michaelson.

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about The Notebook will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, more information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.