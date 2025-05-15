MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Featuring Neil Diamond’s beloved hit songs, including “I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” A Beautiful Noise is the perfect crowd-pleaser for audiences of all ages that celebrates the life and legacy of singer/songwriter Neil Diamond.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, with a book by Anthony McCarten, this musical explores the story of how a young kid from Brooklyn became the pop/rock icon we know today. The show begins with a present-day Diamond sitting in a therapy session, trying to cope with the news that he can no longer perform. He then takes us on a journey through some of his biggest milestones and moments through song, as we watch him relive those highlights through various performances on stage.

When asked what he wants people to take away from the musical, Neil Diamond shares, “You do not have to be a frog or a king, life can be fulfilling somewhere in between. I would like for people to leave the show feeling inspired and joyful.”

Book writer Anthony McCarten states, “Writing a show about the life, music and legacy of the legendary Neil Diamond has been an honor and a thrill. This musical has a universally positive and optimistic message that will now be felt by audiences everywhere the show plays.”

The show had its world premiere in June 2022 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts starring Will Swenson in the title role. The show would go on to premiere on Broadway in December 2022 at the Broadhurst Theatre with Swenson reprising his titular role. His portrayal was met with critical acclaim and was lauded as a highlight of the season. The show ended its Broadway run in June 2024 and began a blockbuster North American tour in September 2024 that started at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center. The launch of the tour was the most successful in the history of the state’s capital.

“A Beautiful Noise is more than a musical — it’s a heartfelt celebration of Neil Diamond’s legendary catalog and the power of music to heal, inspire, and bring people together,” says Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO. “From the first note to the final bows, it’s a fast-paced and dazzling journey that leaves audiences uplifted and singing all the way home. We can’t wait to see how theatres across the country embrace this show!”

A Beautiful Noise is currently on a North American tour with schedule and ticket information here.

To learn more about A Beautiful Noise, please visit the show page on the MTI website here.