MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Benefits the Actors' Fund Tonight; Additional Casting Announced!

Additional casting has been announced for the one-night only concert presentation of the holiday classic Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol on Monday, December 16 at 7:30 pm at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College (524 W. 59th St.). The evening will be directed by Carl Andress with choreography by Nathan Peck, based on original choreography by Marcos Santana. Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel has written new orchestrations for the score and will serve at the evening's music director, conducting a 28 piece on stage orchestra.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the programs and services of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

The concert will star Gavin Lee as "Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge", Sierra Boggess as "Belle", Clifton Duncan as "Bob Crachit", Ali Ewoldt as "Mrs. Crachit", Kyle Selig as "Young Ebenezer," Matthew Scott as "Fred", Byron Jennings as "Jacob Marley", Don Darryl Rivera as "the Ghost of Christmas Past", Edward Hibbert as "the Ghost of Christmas Present", Ian Fitzgerald Gallagher as "the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come", Klea Blackhurst as "the Charwoman", Jennifer Cody as "the Laundress", Jeff Blumenkrantz as "the Undertaker", Stephen DeRosa as "The Old Man," and Jeff Hiller as "The Director".

Additional performers include Aiden DeJesus Alberto, Natalie Ballenger, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Allison Marie Carr, Finn Douglas, Ta'Nika Gibson, Alexandra Frohlinger, Roddy Kennedy, Emily Larger, Kevin Ligon, Colby Lindeman, Jillian Louis, Gloria Manning, Aisha Mitchell, Joe Moeller, Addie Morales, Robert Pendilla, Shane Pry, Jody Reynard, Ayla Schwartz, Jessica Sheridan, Emily Tanner, Joshua Turchin, Clyde Voce and Thom Christopher Warren.

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol features a score by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill, with original orchestrations by Walter Scharf. The musical is a delightful retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol" was the first animated holiday special ever produced specifically for television.

This special concert will be an encore presentation by The Actors Fund. They first presented the concert production, adapted for the stage by Tim Pinckney, on December 14, 2014, also as a benefit led by Andress and McDaniel. Several of the actors who took part in that concert will be reprising their roles for this performance.

Tickets range from $75 - $250, with premium seating available for $500 and $1,000 including a private post-show reception. For tickets, call 917.281.5933 or visit actorsfund.org/magoo.





