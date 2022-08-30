Movie Night with Machine at The Museum of Arts and Design is a screening series of five beloved throwback films curated by Machine Dazzle to accompany his solo exhibition, Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle.

All released in the late seventies and early eighties, these films delighted the young artist and helped to shape his omnivorous approach to culture. Playful and predictably over-the-top, Movie Night with Machine evenings will include costume contests, a custom-designed step-and-repeat, giveaways, photoshoots, and more! The films will be introduced by Machine and will be followed by talk backs with the artist.

Thursday, Oct 13 at 7 pm

Join Machine Dazzle for a screening of a favorite fantasy-action film, Clash of the Titans. Best remembered for Ray Harryhausen's iconic stop-motion monsters, Clash of the Titans features American heartthrob Harry Hamlin as demigod Perseus and none other than the great British actor Laurence Olivier as his father, Zeus. Shown in its original 35mm, this romantic adventure is an '80s classic, and for critic Roger Ebert, "gloriously silly."

Movie Night with Machine: Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Tuesday, Oct 25 at 7 pm

Join Machine Dazzle for a screening of the sci-fi classic Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The first full-length film based on the syndicated series, the 1979 hit movie reunited the cast from the short-lived '60s television show for a special-effects-laden feature produced by creator Gene Rodenberry. Captain Kirk, Dr. Spock, and the rest of the gang head back to space on a souped-up USS Enterprise to investigate a mysterious energy cloud headed straight for Earth. More 2001: A Space Odyssey than Star Wars, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is the franchise at its most awe-struck and philosophical.



Thursday, Oct 27 at 7 pm

Join Machine Dazzle for a Halloween screening of the thriller Eyes of Laura Mars. Faye Dunaway stars as the glamorously controversial New York fashion photographer who suddenly develops the ability to see through the eyes of a serial killer. Tommy Lee Jones is the cop she teams up with to crack the case. Helmut Newton provides the kinky images that stand in for Laura Mars' portfolio. Irvin Kershner's stylish neo-noir was developed from an original story by horror master John Carpenter and features an iconic Columbus Circle photo shoot of lingerie-clad models and burning cars. Costume inspiration?



Tuesday, Dec 20 at 7 pm

Join Machine Dazzle for a big 50th birthday Movie Night screening of Xanadu, the "high camp" roller-boogie classic that changed Machine's life forever! The 1980 musical fever dream features the late, great pop icon Olivia Newton-John as a Greek muse sent to Earth to inspire a struggling artist...to open a roller disco called Xanadu with dance legend Gene Kelly. Come dressed to excess for our Xanadu-inspired costume contest judged by Machine!



Tuesday, Jan 10 at 7 pm

Join Machine Dazzle for a winter getaway screening of Evil Under the Sun, set in a luxurious island resort and starring Peter Ustinov as Agatha Christie's Detective Hercule Poirot. Originally released with the tagline, "Evil is everywhere, even in paradise," the whodunit was the Academy Award winner's second outing as Poirot, following the 1978 hit Death on the Nile. The fabulously costumed cast is rounded out by a veritable who's who of British stage and screen, including Maggie Smith, Jane Birkin, James Mason, Roddy McDowall, and Diana Rigg at her most glamorous.