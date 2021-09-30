MOULIN ROUGE! is Coming to Germany in Autumn 2022

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - will open at the Musical Dome Cologne, Germany in the Northern Hemisphere Autumn of 2022.

Mehr-BB Entertainment Group has secured the exclusive performing rights for Moulin Rouge! The Musical in all German-speaking regions, and the production in Cologne will be the first non-English incarnation of the spectacular spectacular.

The German production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be the fifth to open after Broadway (now playing), London (Nov 2021), Melbourne (expected Nov 2021), and the US Tour (February 2022). Tokyo is scheduled for 2023.

"Cologne will be the first city in the world to enjoy a non-English language production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and we are ecstatic to partner with MEHR-BB Entertainment Group to bring the spectacular spectacular to continental Europe," said Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

"After such a period of turmoil, it's heartening to see all the work we put in during the shutdowns of 2020/21 coming to rapid fruition, with five productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical set to be up and running by the end of 2022."

"We are beyond delighted", says Maik Klokow, CEO and Producer of Mehr-BB Entertainment. "It's a privilege to bring this exceptional production to Cologne and we cannot wait to see the city become a musical metropolis once more."

The first casting round for Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been completed, with final call-backs scheduled for December 2021. From May 2022, work will begin in the auditorium and on stage to ensure that city's largest theatre is transformed into the world of the Moulin Rouge! by Autumn 2022. It will be the largest investment Mehr-BB Entertainment has ever made in Cologne: in total, more than 21 million Euros will flow into the production, the refurbishment of the theatre and the marketing campaign for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Maik Klokow explains the decision for the city with the famous cathedral: "We are deeply committed to Cologne as a location. Diversity, freedom, love - they are an integral part of life in this city, more than anywhere else in Germany. We have a vibrant artistic and cultural scene in Cologne and a tourist industry that can only benefit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Registration is now open for the pre-sale ticket access at www.moulin-rouge-musical.de.