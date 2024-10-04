Photo: Questlove Visits MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Questlove (from The Roots) visited Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway! Check out a photo of Questlove with Aaron Tveit, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Tveit and Levesque will perform through Sunday, October 13.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson