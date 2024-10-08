MOTHER PLAY Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at NYPL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paula Vogel's Mother Play, which ran on Broadway this past spring starring Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Jim Parsons, is now available to watch at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts!

Second Stage Theater presented the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, directed by Tina Landau. Mother Play is a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

For more information visit: https://www.nypl.org/locations/lpa/theatre-film-and-tape-archivehttps://www.nypl.org/locations/lpa/theatre-film-and-tape-archive