MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Announces Final Extension

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience U.S. premiere in New York City has announced a final extension by popular demand through April 16, 2023 at its Financial District venue located at 30 Wall Street in Manhattan.

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will host festive easter egg hunts in the decorative Monet garden beginning Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 - Sunday, April 9.

Additionally, Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will continue to host popular "paint and sip" sessions, the artist-in-residence Kim Ahonoukoun and an upcoming immersive piano concert by Lang Lang Foundation Scholars.

Monet's Garden thrusts visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

"Stunningly beautiful!" raved NBC, and Newsweek said, "idyllic gardens, serene sunsets by the bay, and iconic landscapes that often feel so tranquil, you could walk right through them."

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces. The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom. This multi-sensory culmination has never before been presented by a past immersive experience in New York.

"This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet's Garden. Whether you're a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit continues to deliver new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century," said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Hamburg, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich, there are also upcoming European engagements in London and Stockholm.