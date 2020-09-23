MONDAYS FOR BIDEN Announces DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY Virtual Fundraiser
The event takes place on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST.
MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group conceived by Broadway's Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, announces their virtual fundraising event "DANCING For DEMOCRACY" on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST. The event, hosted by Jeffrey and fellow Broadway veteran and A Chorus Line alum, J. Elaine Marcos, will be a spirited and dynamic One Hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers.
During the event, they will be offering important information on next-steps for taking action and there will even be an interactive opportunity to learn choreography for the final VICTORY DANCE, choreographed by Melissa McCann!
Special guests include: Tony Winners Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You), Chris Gattelli (Newsies), Nikki M. James (Book Of Mormon), Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Wonderful Town), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles); Tony Nominees Adrienne Barbeau (Original Rizzo in Grease), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), Robert La Fosse (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Rory O'Malley (Book Of Mormon), Valarie Pettiford (Fosse); as well as Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), Jess LeProtto (Cats), Gerry McIntyre (Pandemic Godspell), Josh Walden (Ragtime) and BroadwayWorld's Best Choreographer James Kinney, among others.
MONDAYS For BIDEN and DANCING For DEMOCRACY creator, Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter declares, "As we are a group of dancers and performers we wanted to share what we love most. DANCE has POWER. Dynamic and intentional movement is essential for the human body to THRIVE. Movement brings JOY and RELIEF, it is inherently Action based...and it's great for the HEART."
Please visit the link below to RSVP for the virtual event! A follow-up email will be sent with a private link to donate to the Biden Victory Fund. Suggested donations start at $11.03 (Election Day!). After making a donation, guests will receive a link via email to the virtual event!
RSVP HERE: https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd
If you're interested in learning more about the evening, please visit @dancing4democracy_ on Instagram and @dancing4democracy on Twitter or email us at dancingfordemocracy@gmail.com
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris For President and Vice President Of The United States
Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. ...
BWW Exclusive: John Lloyd Young Counts Down His Favorite Broadway Performances!
Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 3 with John Lloyd Young's Broadway, an intimate a...