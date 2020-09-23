MONDAYS FOR BIDEN Announces DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY Virtual Fundraiser

The event takes place on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST.

MONDAYS For BIDEN, a group conceived by Broadway's Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, announces their virtual fundraising event "DANCING For DEMOCRACY" on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST. The event, hosted by Jeffrey and fellow Broadway veteran and A Chorus Line alum, J. Elaine Marcos, will be a spirited and dynamic One Hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers.

During the event, they will be offering important information on next-steps for taking action and there will even be an interactive opportunity to learn choreography for the final VICTORY DANCE, choreographed by Melissa McCann!

Special guests include: Tony Winners Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You), Chris Gattelli (Newsies), Nikki M. James (Book Of Mormon), Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Wonderful Town), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles); Tony Nominees Adrienne Barbeau (Original Rizzo in Grease), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), Robert La Fosse (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Rory O'Malley (Book Of Mormon), Valarie Pettiford (Fosse); as well as Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), Jess LeProtto (Cats), Gerry McIntyre (Pandemic Godspell), Josh Walden (Ragtime) and BroadwayWorld's Best Choreographer James Kinney, among others.

MONDAYS For BIDEN and DANCING For DEMOCRACY creator, Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter declares, "As we are a group of dancers and performers we wanted to share what we love most. DANCE has POWER. Dynamic and intentional movement is essential for the human body to THRIVE. Movement brings JOY and RELIEF, it is inherently Action based...and it's great for the HEART."

Please visit the link below to RSVP for the virtual event! A follow-up email will be sent with a private link to donate to the Biden Victory Fund. Suggested donations start at $11.03 (Election Day!). After making a donation, guests will receive a link via email to the virtual event!

RSVP HERE: https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd

If you're interested in learning more about the evening, please visit @dancing4democracy_ on Instagram and @dancing4democracy on Twitter or email us at dancingfordemocracy@gmail.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You