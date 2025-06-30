MITF 2026 to Present Staged Reading of THE ANXIETY OF LAUGHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Midtown International Theatre Festival has announced the first production confirmed for its 2026 lineup: a special staged reading of The Anxiety of Laughing by Andrew Justvig, presented by Mixing It Up Productions and Have Readings Will Travel Co. The reading will take place Saturday, July 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor, in New York City.

Directed by Hans Friedrichs, the reading features Justin Justvig, Tauren Hagans*, Mackenzie Rodgers*, and Victoria Bundonis*

(*Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association)

The Anxiety of Laughing follows Joey Hill, a stand-up comedian with cerebral palsy, who finds his life upended when his fiancée—an aspiring ballerina—is paralyzed from the waist down in a tragic car accident. As the couple navigates the new dynamics of caregiving, physical limitations, and emotional intimacy, the play explores powerful themes of resilience, vulnerability, identity, and the unexpected healing power of humor.

The reading is free to attend, but RSVP is required. For more information or to reserve a seat, email info@miuprod.com.

MITF 2026 will take place throughout July, with additional programming and production announcements forthcoming.

