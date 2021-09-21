MISTER SISTER Screens At The Winter Film Awards In NYC

From the creator of SCUMBAG and THE LITTLE HOUSE THAT COULD, comes MISTER SISTER. Jordan () gets dumped by his girlfriend in his hometown of Milwaukee, and moves to New York City to begin life anew. He decides to go incognito by dressing in drag, and is soon taken in by the LGBTQ+ community as one of their own. Taking on a job as MC at a local drag bar, little does he know that his next love will be found by way of tap dancing single mom Marie (Debra Haden), who also works as a waitress at the same bar. Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) plays club owner, Sonny. This is a story of hope and love that brings humanity together when it is most needed.

Having lived a decade in NYC as a stylist and member of Patricia Field's House of Field family, and once being coined the "gayest straight man" by NeXT Magazine, director Mars Roberge provides a refreshing take on how vast cultures can be different yet similar. He insists that "everyone can learn from one another in a loving way." He proved this to be true during the wrap of his latest film, with the entire cast and crew being committed to finishing Mister Sister over the final days before New York City shut down due to the pandemic, making it that much more reflective of the times we are living in. The film also features many NYC gay icons, such as Princess Diandra, Michael Musto, Tym Moss, Brandon Olson, Gazelle Paulo, and Ari Gold in his last role before succumbing to leukemia in February 2021.

Produced by World Domination Pictures, with world sales represented by Arsenal Pictures, Mister Sister is scheduled to have its world premiere as the closing film at Dances With Filmsscreening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on September 12, 7:00pm. The east coast premiere will follow in New York City on Sept 30, 8:30pm at the Cinema Village Theater, also chosen as the closing feature for the Winter Film Awards International Film Festival. The Canadian premiere takes place at the historic Revue Cinema in Toronto on Saturday, October 9, 7:00pm

The soundtrack features over 30 original tunes from emerging indie acts, with two tracks being made available on vinyl viaWorld Domination Records. "Rock n' Roll Manifesto" (Thee Majesty Hip Dub Mix by Genesis Breyer P-Orridge) by Rise NYC, and "Sad Sad Vampire" by Skunk In The Roses, which also has a video featuring scenes from the film. The catchy number is already garnering airplay worldwide, and will leave your toes tapping long after the film credits roll.