MINDHUNTER Starring Jonathan Groff to Return for a Second Season This August

Jul. 12, 2019  

Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff, will return to Netflix for its second season on August 16, according to Deadline.

The series, which also stars Holt McCallany, launched in October 2017 and was renewed for a second season a month after its debut.

The second season is thought to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one and is expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders, where at least 28 people were thought to have been murdered in a short period of time.

David Fincher revealed the release date on KCRW's podcast The Treatment before being confirmed by Netflix. Joe Penhall created the series, which executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

Read the original article on Deadline.



Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!
  • Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT
  • Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup