MIND MANGLER Releases $30 Tickets For First Few Preview Performances

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion has released a limited number of $30 tickets for performances from November 10 – November 13. The production begins previews this Friday, November 10 and opens on Sunday November 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited 16-week engagement through March 3, 2024.

These specially priced tickets can be purchased in-person at the New World Stages box office, online at Telecharge.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion stars original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer and is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. The company also includes Bartley Booz, Brandon James Ellis, and Tom Wainwright.

From the minds that brought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to Broadway comes the hilarious new comedy by Mischief. Join the “Mind Mangler” as he returns to the stage following a disappointing two-night run at the Scranton, PA Holiday Inn Conference Center, suite 2B. His new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your MIND…

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan. Ben Hart serves as magic consultant, Steve Brown is the composer, and Tom Nickson is the UK production manager.

Mind Mangler made its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and was developed into a two-act show for a major UK tour that ran from January 2023 through April 2023, including sold-out West End performances.

Mischief’s other stage successes include The Play That Goes Wrong which can currently be seen in London and New York, with productions globally having been performed in over 49 countries with productions staged on every continent - with the exception of Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception), Peter Pan Goes Wrong which is currently playing in Los Angeles after a hit run on Broadway, and is on a UK Tour with a limited West End Christmas engagement, Magic Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Mischief Movie Night. Their ‘Royal Television Society’ award-winning BBC series The Goes Wrong Show can currently be watched on Broadway HD.

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion is presented in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Following its West End premiere Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards, and in 2022 made its North American premiere in Canada at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton. Peter Pan Goes Wrong played a limited engagement on Broadway from March-July 2023 starring the original Mischief company, before transferring to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. PPGW begins a UK Tour in September 2023, with a West End engagement over Christmas at the Lyric Theatre. Other hit stage comedies include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, which played in London for four years, and Groan Ups, both currently performing across Europe. Mischief’s latest West End production Magic Goes Wrong closed in London in March 2022 after a limited engagement, continuing to wow critics and audiences across the UK until the UK tour ended in May 2022. Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took 3 shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, Mischief Movie Night and 2 new shows Mind Mangler and Charlie Russell Aims To Please. Following sold out success in Edinburgh Charlie Russell Aims To Please performed in London for one night only in December 2022. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle toured the UK until March 2023, including dates in the West End. A new production Good Luck, Studio opened October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester before a short tour to Salisbury and Guildford.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre, Kenny Wax and Stage Presence, the producers of all the company’s West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity Goes Wrong Christmas special in 2020. The second BBC series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer where the gang tackled a Downton-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results. All shows can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.

