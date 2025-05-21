MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM to Play Limited New York Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a wildly successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, the high-energy and heartwarming musical Mike & Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam is back to take the stage by storm for a limited engagement. The much-anticipated return plays The Mainstage at The Players Theatre (June 19th - July 20th) and promises to take audiences on an unforgettable ride. Now bigger, bolder, and jam-packed with surprises.

Mike & Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam is a feel-good musical comedy packed with original songs, outrageous characters, and the universal message that it's never too late to chase your dreams. Created by Mark Corallo, co-written and produced by Mark with Eileen Nelson, and directed by Peggy Lee Brennan, and choreographed by AJ Heard. Jam out all night to an electrifying original score by songwriters Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee of The Righteous Brothers.

After its acclaimed debut as Mike & Mindy’s Crazy Karaoke Party, the show evolved into the vibrant, original musical it is today. This summer the musical powerhouse duo have added two brand-new songs to their already electrifying soundtrack. Audiences can expect a genre-spanning mix of energizing songs that combine the melodic, soulful sounds of the ’50s and ’60s with breathtaking soaring harmonies of the 1980s. —Think Grease meets Rock of Ages!

Audiences will once again be transported into the spirited world of two dreamers—Mike and Mindy—as they juggle love, life, and a whole lot of family drama in their quest to make it big. Set in early ‘90s Brooklyn, the story follows high school sweethearts Mike and Mindy who, despite working as a plumber and hairdresser, have never let go of their dream of becoming music stars.

Their weekly “Wild Weekend Jams” are a chaotic mix of music, dancing, and eccentric relatives. But when word gets out that a top music producer might stop by, tensions rise—especially with Mindy’s old-school Italian father Don, whose disapproval threatens to tear it all apart. Will love, laughter, and music be enough to hold the night—and their future—together?

The show’s uplifting message and unforgettable soundtrack have earned high praise from audiences and industry legends alike. Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers called the music “healing, inspirational, and a much-needed escape during these crazy times.” Be prepared for the weekend of a lifetime—Mike & Mindy are ready to jam.