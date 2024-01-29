MICHAEL BEVAN AND HIS LOVERS to be Presented at The Slipper Room on Valentine's Eve!

Enjoy stand-up comedy, live music, and breathtaking burlesque on February 13th at 7:30PM in New York City.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

MICHAEL BEVAN AND HIS LOVERS to be Presented at The Slipper Room on Valentine's Eve!

Downtown darling Michael Bevan will return to The Slipper Room with his infamous variety show! On the night before Valentine's Day, we are featuring only the best stand-up comedy, live music, and breathtaking burlesque. With Yedoye Travis, Cassie Wilson, Annabel & Sabina Meschke, and Daniella Darling!

Date: February 13th, 7:30PM

Location: The Slipper Room ; 167 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Tickets: Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
Stephanie J. Block to Present THE MOTHER at 92NY in February Photo
Stephanie J. Block to Present THE MOTHER at 92NY in February

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the return of Stephanie J. Block to the Kaufmann Concert Hall stage for her only NYC concert appearance of the season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Salonga, Creel, Williams & More Set for MISCAST24 Photo
Salonga, Creel, Williams & More Set for MISCAST24

MCC Theater has revealed that Miscast24 will take place on Monday April 15, 2024 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Learn additional details!

3
Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway Photo
Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

This weekend, on January 27, & Juliet on Broadway celebrated its 500th performance! The night was full of & Juliet superfans, balloons, and even a special giveaway from MAC Cosmetics. Check out photos of the cast and creative team celebrating the milestone here!

4
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Will Release a Cast Recording This Spring Photo
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Will Release a Cast Recording This Spring

Gutenberg! The Musical! will release a cast recording! After taking their final bows on the stage of the Jones Theatre, Josh Gad  and Andrew Rannells step into the studio to record the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Album. The album will be released this spring on Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on BroadwayPhotos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway
Complete Cast Set For LEMPICKA on Broadway, Starring Eden EspinosaComplete Cast Set For LEMPICKA on Broadway, Starring Eden Espinosa
Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Stars in the House Will Stream First-Ever BROADWAY SITZPROBE EXPERIENCE With Songs From GUYS AND DOLLSStars in the House Will Stream First-Ever BROADWAY SITZPROBE EXPERIENCE With Songs From GUYS AND DOLLS

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You