MICHAEL BEVAN AND HIS LOVERS to be Presented at The Slipper Room on Valentine's Eve!

Enjoy stand-up comedy, live music, and breathtaking burlesque on February 13th at 7:30PM in New York City.
Downtown darling Michael Bevan will return to The Slipper Room with his infamous variety show! On the night before Valentine's Day, we are featuring only the best stand-up comedy, live music, and breathtaking burlesque. With Yedoye Travis, Cassie Wilson, Annabel & Sabina Meschke, and Daniella Darling!
Date: February 13th, 7:30PM
Location: The Slipper Room ; 167 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Tickets: Click Here
