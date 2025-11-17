MEXODUS Creators Nygel D. Robinson And Brian Quijada Come To 54 Below In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The creators behind Audible Theater’s hit musical MEXODUS will return to New York when Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada headline a concert at 54 Below on January 13, 2026.

The evening, titled The Songs of Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada, will feature selections from Mexodus along with material from additional works. The two artists will also reflect on how their collaboration began shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and how Mexodus went on to appear in four cities.

Mexodus played its final performance at Off-Broadway’s Minetta Lane Theatre on November 1 after an extended engagement. A tour and an audio release on Audible are forthcoming.

The musical featured Robinson and Quijada performing multiple instruments live onstage and using looping technology to build orchestrations and sound effects in real time, telling the story of enslaved people who fled to Mexico in pursuit of freedom.