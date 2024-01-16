MEAN GIRLS Tops Weekend Box Office With $32 Million; Surpasses Original Film

Mean Girls is now playing in theaters.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Mean Girls led the long weekend box office with a "grool" $32 million opening.

Variety reports that the film brought in $28 million over the weekend, which was raised to $32 million with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The film seemingly over-performed at cinemas, surpassing its originally predicted opening gross of $30 million. It cost $36 million to make.

The movie musical also surpassed the original 2004 film's opening weekend gross. In 2004, the original Mean Girls brought in $24.4 million during its opening weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports. However, with inflation adjustments, that total comes out to $40 million in 2024.

The Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.-directed film stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.



