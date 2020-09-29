MEAN GIRLS: SENIOR YEAR Graphic Novel On Sale Today

In MEAN GIRLS: SENIOR YEAR Cady is ready to leave the previous year’s drama behind. Senior year is all about good grades, SAT prep, and college applications.

Today is the book birthday of Insight Editions' original Mean Girls graphic novel continuation, MEAN GIRLS: SENIOR YEAR (Insight Editions; 9/29)! This is the first graphic novel expansion of the Mean Girls story that has been such a pivotal cultural touchstone since the 2004 release of Tina Fey's film.

Mean Girls: Senior Year picks up at the beginning of the school year following the events in Tina Fey's beloved 2004 film. After struggling to survive the wild events at Northshore High School the year before, Cady Heron learned her lesson and is swearing off drama. It's all about good grades, SAT prep, and college applications from here on out-but new transfer student Megan Moretti isn't about to let Cady stay focused. Megan is determined to rise to the top of the popularity food chain and become the newest Plastic. Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen will have to band together and stop this queen bee wannabe from turning the school inside out all over again.

The book has also been selected for the national FREE COMIC BOOK SUMMER, which spans from July 15-Sept 9! Previews of the book will be available in select comic book shops across the country, so readers should stay tuned to news from their local shops!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Arianna Irwin graduated from UC-Santa Barbara with a degree in English. She started writing her first comic book as a freshman in college and hasn't looked back since. Follow her on Instagram @ariirwin.

Alba Cardona was born and raised in Barcelona. Lover of fantasy and sketch drawing, Alba is a comic book colorist and artist. Her work includes coloring on The Comet Vol. 1 and Clockwork Lives by Insight Comics, as well as full illustrations for the Mean Girls: Senior Year graphic novel. Follow her on Instagram @alba.cardona3.

