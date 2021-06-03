MEAN GIRLS North American Tour to Relaunch November 2021

The producers of Mean Girls have announced the North American Tour will relaunch this November following an 85-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The record-breaking musical will resume performances with a one-week engagement at ASU Gammage in Tempe, AZ, from November 2-7, 2021, before continuing to 40+ cities across North America with more dates to be announced shortly. Tour casting will be announced at a later date.

Mean Girls Producer and Executive Producer of "Saturday Night Live," Lorne Michaels, stated, "The entire Mean Girls company is eager to hit the road in November and once again share our show with audiences across North America. And to all of our fans who have shared their enthusiasm over the past year, we can't wait to welcome you back."

"Reopening Broadway on the road is an honor and a responsibility because there's so much work that has to be done," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage in Tempe. "There's also the excitement of having something fun to experience again and Mean Girls is full of fun. It says it's time to get back into the theater, it's time to laugh again and poke fun at ourselves. And I might wear pink all week."

The latest tour schedule is available at MeanGirlsOnTour.com.

Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the stage production.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. The North American Tour of Mean Girls opened in September 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, playing to sold out audiences across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020. The Broadway production announced in January that it would not return following the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Mean Girls announced plans for the musical to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures, as well as finalizing discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Emily Whitaker (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.