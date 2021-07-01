MEAN GIRLS Co-Stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig Are Engaged!

Mean Girls co-stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig have announced that they are engaged! The pair starred as Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the original Broadway production.

Check out the couples' Instagram posts below announcing the news!

Erika is best known for her role as Cady in Mean Girls on Broadway.

She also appeared as Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables, Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World. Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.

She is a recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.

Erika can be seen in the Peacock original series Girls5Eva.

Kyle Selig's credits include:

Broadway: Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Television: "Madame Secretary" (CBS). "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS). "Evil" (CBS). Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional:Mean Girls (National Theater), October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). Winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums are available on iTunes and Spotify. Proud CMU Graduate. Twitter: @KyleASelig; Instagram: @kaselig.