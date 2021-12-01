MCC Theater Announces Dates for Van Hughes & Nick Blaemire's SPACE DOGS

MCC Theater announced today dates for the upcoming engagement of Space Dogs, a new musical written by and starring Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days). Space Dogs will begin previews at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) on January 11, 2022 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America), Space Dogs will have an opening night on January 30, 2022 and play a limited run through February 20, 2022.

MCC also announced that Space Dogs will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie and Katherine Wallace is the production stage manager. Noah Kieserman will serve as the understudy. Casting is by The Telsey Office - Geoff Josselson CSA.

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast album of Space Dogs in January 2022. The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer, and will be available for preorder this Friday at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDogs.

Space Dogs is produced in association with Tricia Small.

Space Dogs is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Space Dogs was developed in MCC's SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman.

The performance schedule for Space Dogs is as follows:

January 11-30

Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 2:30pm

February 1 - 20

Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Early access tickets to Space Dogs are now available to book for Patrons, Subscribers, and Members at mcctheater.org. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on December 8, 2021.

Three-show subscriptions start at $159.50 (including all handling fees) and include Space Dogs; Here She Is, Boys; and soft plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include the three productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.

Audiences will need to be fully vaccinated to attend a performance at MCC Theater. Fully vaccinated means having had your second shot or single shot (based on vaccination type) of an FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine two weeks (14 days) before your performance date. Proof of full vaccination must be provided along with a government issued photo ID with matching name. Proof of vaccination can be shown with one of the following: your vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or via an official governmental mobile app or website; NYS residents or those who received a vaccination in NYS may present proof of vaccination via the Excelsior Pass app. For more information about the Excelsior Pass please visit https://epass.ny.gov. Masks are required to be worn.

MCC Theater will stay current with and adhere to the guidelines of the CDC and WHO, therefore, this policy is subject to change pending any and all updates. Policy changes will be updated on MCC's website and all communication channels and ticket holders will be directly notified.

MCC is committed to the health and safety of its staff, artists, production crews, students and audience members. The theater has expanded its safety initiatives by installing a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology system, upgrading the HVAC system with MERV 14 & MERV 15 filters, placing standing HEPA filters throughout the building, as well doubling the facility deep cleaning schedule, and going contactless with digital ticket scanning and digital playbills, among other efforts.

MCC Theater recently concluded their run of Nollywood Dreams by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play), with direction by Saheem Ali (Merry Wives). Following Space Dogs, Here She Is, Boys, by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), will premiere in April 2022. The season will conclude in May 2022 with soft by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down). MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2022. Additional information for these productions will be announced at a later date.

