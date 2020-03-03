MBnb Presents A Reading By Lara Konrad And A Closing Reception For Atlas

MBnb presents a reading and book launch by New York-based writer Lara Konrad. Mother, We All Have Been Lonely and Lovely Places, her first book of prose, serves as a personal history narrating an arc of female independence through a patriarchal landscape. The book, by turns, works through accepted notions of gender, power relations, intimacy, and maturity in search of new territories to inhabit and a means for dealing with human loneliness and despair.



Mother, We All Have Been Lonely and Lovely Places is published by Gato Negro Ediciones, Mexico City. Gato Negro Ediciones promotes freedom of thought, social heterogeneity, and affordable access to knowledge, all through the friendly process of risograph printing. With a backlist of over 140 titles-from artists' books and political manifestos to aesthetic theory and prose-Gato Negro publications imbue our daily lives with collective contemplation.



Lara Konrad was born in Germany but spent most of her childhood in Mexico. She holds a BA in Creative Writing from The New School, New York, and an MFA in Fine Arts from the Sandberg Institut, Amsterdam. Her writings have appeared in a diverse range of international publications, including Das Magazin, Die Welt, NYTyrant, and ZEIT. She divides her time between New York City and Munich.



Atlas: Serial works on paper about the body features images by Anne-Lise Coste, Imani Noelle Ford, Sydney King, Lara Konrad, Mamiko Otsubo, Sinéad Spelman, and Paula Stuttman. MBnb is open Fridays and Saturdays, 1-6pm and by appointment. The show closes Saturday, March 7.

MBnb is located at 520 West 143 Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway and can be reached via the A,B,C,D and 1 subway trains to 145 Street. The gallery is located on the parlor floor of a Harlem brownstone and is only accessible by stairs. If you have an access request, contact member@broodthaers.us or call +1 718 916 7938 to make arrangements. map

MBnb is an ongoing artwork in honor of the great Belgian artist Marcel Broodthaers. It was conceived, in part, to explore what it might mean to "sell something and succeed in life" in what is euphemistically referred to as the sharing economy, fifty years after Broodthaers uttered those famously doomed, aspirational words.





