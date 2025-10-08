MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Creators Will Aronson And Hue Park Among Honorees At 2025 Asia Game Changer Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asia Society has announced that Will Aronson and Hue Park, the Tony Award-winning musical theater collaborators behind Maybe Happy Ending, are among the 2025 Asia Game Changer Award recipients.

The annual event, taking place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at Cipriani 25 Broadway, celebrates visionary figures whose work bridges cultures, drives innovation, and advances understanding between Asia and the world.

Aronson and Park are recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to contemporary musical theater and for expanding global appreciation of Asian creativity. Their acclaimed musical Maybe Happy Ending—praised for its emotional depth, inventive storytelling, and cross-cultural resonance—has captivated audiences from Seoul to New York. The duo’s artistry exemplifies the power of collaboration to transcend language and geography, embodying Asia Society’s mission to connect communities worldwide through culture and the arts.

In addition to Aronson and Park, this year’s honorees include:

The Honorable Elaine Chao and Dr. James S.C. Chao – Esteemed public servants and philanthropists whose leadership has shaped global policy and deepened cross-cultural understanding.

Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. – Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Russia, and Singapore, recognized for decades of diplomatic bridge-building between nations.

Yuja Wang – Internationally celebrated pianist and cultural ambassador whose artistry continues to inspire audiences around the globe.

Kiran Nadar – Pioneering arts patron and philanthropist, founder of India’s first major private museum of modern and contemporary art.

Juju Chang, Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ Nightline, will serve as emcee for the evening. The program will also feature a live performance by Mehrnam Rastegari, the acclaimed Kamancheh player known for blending Persian classical music with modern rock and fusion elements.

Since its establishment in 2014, the Asia Game Changer Awards have honored exceptional leaders across fields including business, policy, arts, and education. Past recipients include Malala Yousafzai, Jack Ma, Michael Bloomberg, Yo-Yo Ma, BTS, His Highness the Aga Khan, and Naomi Osaka—individuals who have redefined global connection through innovation and influence.

“The Asia Game Changers are leaders and innovators whose work makes a tangible difference in the lives of millions,” said Asia Society President and CEO Kyung-wha Kang. “Will Aronson and Hue Park embody the creative spirit and cultural bridge-building that lie at the heart of our mission.”

Learn more about the 2025 Asia Game Changer Awards and ticketing here.