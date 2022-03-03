MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL Set to Premiere on June 15th in Nashville

Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra) and CuzBro Productions - the production company founded by Brian Kelley of the multi-platinum, award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line - will produce the world premiere of the highly-anticipated May We All: A New Country Musical. The musical will have its world premiere engagement at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN June 7 - July 17, 2022 and feature songs from Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, and will debut two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. Opening night is set for June 15, 2022.



May We All features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by William Carlos Angulo and is directed by Shelley Butler. Joining the creative team is Timothy Mackabee (Scenic Design), Lex Liang (Costume Design), Zach Blane (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Geoffrey Ko (Music Director) and Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA), with more to be revealed.



May We All is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, Tennessee, since Jenna left, and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and Harmony are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music.



"I've been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now, and for May We All to debut in Nashville next June is so surreal. It wouldn't be a Country music party without some special guests and surprises," shares Brian Kelley. "I'm thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast, and can't wait to see what each one brings to the character of 'Bailey Stone.'"



Adding to the excitement of this can't-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon, and many more. Casting for the musical will be announced in the near future.



Executive Producer Michael Barra adds, "From the very beginning, we've dreamed of bringing this musical to Nashville, and are thrilled that the good folks at TPAC have provided us with the opportunity to do just that. As soon as we knew we'd be in residence here, we conceived the role of 'Bailey Stone' to be able to tap into the embarrassment of riches that is the music talent that resides here. We can't wait for our audiences to be able to experience not only our company of actors, but a different one of their favorite recording artists on stage at every performance."



"We are thrilled to host the world premiere of May We All at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville this summer, and to be a part of this exciting collaboration," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "In Nashville, you never know who is going to appear on the many stages around town. With this impressive list of guest artists making each performance a one-of-kind experience, this engagement is no exception. It's the perfect fit for Music City."



Tickets for May We All are available via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

BIOGRAPHIES



Brian Kelley (Producer). Best known as the Florida half of the record-setting superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, Ormond Beach-native Brian Kelley is now embarking on a sandy solo adventure. Making a splash with debut album, Sunshine State of Mind, the chill-Country champion is capturing his lifelong connection to the Florida coast. Co-writing and co-producing the project alongside Corey Crowder for an elevated version of his typical party-ready FGL energy, the set matches Kelley's anything-goes ethos with a new sunshine-Country strut, as a partnership between Warner Music Nashville and Kelley's Nashville South Records, Inc.

It's the latest piece of a creative empire which has already made Kelley and his FGL partner, Tyler Hubbard, one of the best-selling Country duos in history, and true business moguls. Alongside a chart-topping catalog that includes 2020's Life Rolls On (BMLG Records), 19 career #1 hits, and being the only act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles in Country music history ("Cruise" and "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha), the pair maintain thriving business initiatives in addition like FGL House, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean), plus a reputation as electrifying, stadium-thrilling headline performers. Diversifying his enterprise, Kelley is also hands-on with projects like musical and feature film, both titled May We All with his production company CuzBro Productions; cult-favorite brand Tribe Kelley with wife Brittney; and a partnership with Oyster City Brewing Company.



CuzBro Productions (Producer). A creative powerhouse emerging in television and film production, CuzBro Productions was formed as the brainchild of Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (Co-Founder and Principal) and his cousin, actor Stephen Snedden (Co-Founder and President of Production), with writer Justin Halliwell serving as Partner and President of Development. Rooted in hard work, passion and authenticity, CuzBro Productions is dedicated to conveying compelling original stories and creating vivid, authentic worlds with inspired programming that speaks to the heart and humanity of all viewers. Represented by WME, the newly launched company has several television and film projects already in the works, with details expected to announce soon.



Lively McCabe Entertainment (Producer). Led by producer Michael Barra, this global live stage production company specializes in packaging and adapting iconic intellectual property into new stories for theater, film, and television. Projects include the stage adaptation of Clue - which is currently the most-produced play in the U.S. - based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film and Hasbro board game. Other projects include the stage musical adaptation of the MGM film Mystic Pizza, the musical Punk Rock Girl, with a book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) in partnership with BMG and featuring artists such as Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Gwen Stefani, and multiple television projects based on music IP set for this season. Visit www.livelymccabe.com.



Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Presenter). Since 1980, this nonprofit has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 1.8 million students, teachers and adults with performances at TPAC, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with its HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies - Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC's mission is to lead with excellence in the performing arts and arts education, creating meaningful and relevant experiences to enrich lives, strengthen communities and support economic vitality. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include Nissan North America, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health and Coca-Cola. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. For more information, visit TPAC.org.