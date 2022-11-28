Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Tops UK Box Office in Opening Weekend

The film earned about 50% more than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which took second place.

Nov. 28, 2022  

The film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical topped the UK box office in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, an adaptation of the stage show which is based on the book by Roald Dahl, and subsequent film, took $5 million in its opening weekend. The film earned about 50% more than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which took second place.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Matilda stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Roald Dahl'S Matilda The Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.


TodayTix Black Friday

