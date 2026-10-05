MASQUERADE Extends Off-Broadway Through Spring 2027
Performances are now set to run through Sunday, May 30, 2027.
Masquerade will extend for a seventh time and now play through Sunday, May 30, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street. Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom's lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you've dreamt it.
Masquerade recently announced its second annual Halloween Soirée, Le Bal Macabre. Tickets to the October 31 performance and soirée, soirée-only, and late-night soirée are now available at www.masqueradenyc.com/halloween. Extravagant and all-black macabre attire, as well as Masquerade masks, are required.
Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.
The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Baby Burns (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Austin Colby (Phantom), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Saman De Silva (Vacation Cover), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Joshua Ike (Vacation Swing), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry/Carlotta), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Vacation Cover), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Claire Leyden (Christine), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Meg, Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Hannah Shealy (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), Phumzile Sojola (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Piangi), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).
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