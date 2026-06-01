Photos: PHANTOM Film Star Patrick Wilson Visits MASQUERADE Off-Broadway

Three-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson, who starred as Raoul in the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, visited Masquerade Off-Broadway!

See photos of Wilson with Clay Singer (‘Phantom’), Georgia Mendes (‘Christine’), and Francisco Javier González (‘Raoul’).

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.





Clay Singer, Georgia Mendes, Patrick Wilson, and Francisco Javier González