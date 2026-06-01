My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: PHANTOM Film Star Patrick Wilson Visits MASQUERADE Off-Broadway

See photos of Wilson with Clay Singer (‘Phantom’), Georgia Mendes (‘Christine’), and Francisco Javier González (‘Raoul’).

By:

Three-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson, who starred as Raoul in the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, visited Masquerade Off-Broadway! 

See photos of Wilson with Clay Singer (‘Phantom’), Georgia Mendes (‘Christine’), and Francisco Javier González (‘Raoul’).

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
 

 Photos: PHANTOM Film Star Patrick Wilson Visits MASQUERADE Off-Broadway Image
Clay Singer, Georgia Mendes, Patrick Wilson, and Francisco Javier González


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Off-Broadway Musical - Top 3
1. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages
23.8% of votes
2. Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre
11.6% of votes
3. Bat Boy - City Center
8.1% of votes

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You