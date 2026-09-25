MASQUERADE to Host Second Annual Le Bal Macabre Halloween Event

This All Hallows' Eve, Masquerade will invite guests to let their fantasies unwind with a night of surreal decadence at its second annual Le Bal Macabre, a Halloween Soirée following the holiday evening performance. Guests will revel on the Masquerade set, including under the glittering chandelier, with an evening that will include music, live performances and spectacle set across multiple floors of the venue.

Tickets to the October 31 performance and soirée, soirée-only, and late-night soirée are now available. Extravagant and all-black macabre attire, as well as Masquerade masks, are required.

Masquerade is on sale through February 28, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom's lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you've dreamt it.

About Masquerade

Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Baby Burns (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Austin Colby (Phantom), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Saman De Silva (Vacation Cover), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Joshua Ike (Vacation Swing), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry/Carlotta), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Vacation Cover), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Claire Leyden (Christine), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Meg, Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Hannah Shealy (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), Phumzile Sojola (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Piangi), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).



Photo Credit: Mark Minton

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 13 Hrs 47 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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