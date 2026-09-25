MASQUERADE to Host Second Annual Le Bal Macabre Halloween Event
The immersive theatrical experience at 218 West 57th Street will offer performance and post-show masked ball tickets with costume requirements.
This All Hallows' Eve, Masquerade will invite guests to let their fantasies unwind with a night of surreal decadence at its second annual Le Bal Macabre, a Halloween Soirée following the holiday evening performance. Guests will revel on the Masquerade set, including under the glittering chandelier, with an evening that will include music, live performances and spectacle set across multiple floors of the venue.
Tickets to the October 31 performance and soirée, soirée-only, and late-night soirée are now available. Extravagant and all-black macabre attire, as well as Masquerade masks, are required.
Masquerade is on sale through February 28, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street.
Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom's lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you've dreamt it.
About Masquerade
Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.
The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Baby Burns (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Austin Colby (Phantom), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Saman De Silva (Vacation Cover), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Joshua Ike (Vacation Swing), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry/Carlotta), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Vacation Cover), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Claire Leyden (Christine), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Meg, Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Hannah Shealy (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), Phumzile Sojola (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Piangi), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).
Masquerade is created by Diane Paulus (Creator and Director), Andrew Lloyd Webber (Creator and Composer), and Randy Weiner (Creator and Producer). The Masquerade team includes Hai Alvarez-Milard (Assistant Stage Manager), Shai Baitel (Creative Director), Hunter Bird (Associate Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreographer), Hailey Delaney (Assistant Stage Manager), Kathy Fabian (Props Designer/Supervisor), James Fluhr (Attraction and Design Director), Jessie Flynn (Art Director), Nicola Formichetti (Mask Designer), Skylar Fox (Magic and Visual Effects Designer), Kyle Gann-Ronyecs (Assistant Stage Manager), Cesar Hawas (Senior Producer), J. J. Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer), Brett Jarvis (Sound Designer), Marc Kimelman (Associate Director/Choreographer), Natalie Malotke (Choreography Associate), Kate Lumpkin (Casting Director), Danielle Teague-Daniels (Stage Manager), Lee McCutcheon (Music Producer), Mark Osgood (Assistant Stage Manager), Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Coordinator), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Ben Stanton (Lighting Designer), Monét Thibou (Assistant Stage Manager), William Waldrop (Music Director), Kat West (Production Stage Manager), Nzinga Williams (Company Manager), David Andrew Wilson (Music Supervisor for Andrew Lloyd Webber), and Asher Young (Producer).
Photo Credit: Mark Minton
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