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MASQUERADE to Offer Extended Edition Performance With Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Experience a 45-minute multi-pulse behind-the-scenes tour led by Tony Award-winning director and creator Diane Paulus.

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MASQUERADE to Offer Extended Edition Performance With Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Masquerade is launching an exclusive experience of the show titled ‘Extended Edition.’ Phans will experience the full performance on Saturday, May 16th immediately followed by a 45-minute multi-pulse behind-the-scenes tour led by Tony Award-winning director and creator Diane Paulus.

During this exclusive experience, guests will see multiple casts in motion and uncover never-before-seen glimpses of the Opera House’s secret inner workings.

Sign up to win access to tickets by Wednesday at 10am ET at www.masqueradenyc.com/extended-edition. 4 winners will be contacted on Wednesday, May 13th at 12pm ET via email with instructions on how to purchase the tickets for $666 each.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Buy Tickets to Masquerade

More on this show: Photos: PHANTOM Film Star Patrick Wilson Visits MASQUERADE · 6/1/2026


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