MASQUERADE – THE ORCHESTRAL SCORE Vinyl Now Available

Masquerade – The Orchestral Score vinyl album has been released. Patrons of Masquerade will have exclusive access to the in-venue only vinyl containing brand new compositions from Lloyd Webber beginning this week.

Masquerade – The Orchestral Score is a newly recorded work that invites listeners deep into the world of mystery, romance, and spectacle that is Masquerade. The orchestral collection is rich with sweeping strings, recognizable haunting motifs, and the unmistakable melodic grandeur that defines Lloyd Webber’s music. The recording – produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lee McCutcheon - is pressed on clear Vinyl and released via The Other Songs Records.

Included in the album is the Academy Award nominated song “Learn to be Lonely” composed and performed live by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The orchestral track list is as follows:

Side A

1. The Hallway

2. Violin Prelude

3. Overture

4. Journey to the Cellar

5. The Wedding Room



Side B

6. The Bedroom

7. The Carnival

8. Escape to the Attic

9. The Attic

10. Learn to be Lonely

11. The Face in the Mirror

12. Trouble in the Fly Tower / Journey to the Roof

13. Don Juan Triumphant / The Panic

14. Finale

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.