MAMMA MIA! Sets Cast For Second Year of North American tour

The cast has been announced for the second year of the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! The musical is currently playing to sold out audiences in Toronto, ON before continuing its North American Tour through June 2025. Full list of cities can be found at mammamiathetour.com.

Assuming the role of Sophie Sheridan will be Amy Weaver, who was previously a member of the ensemble and an understudy for the role during the tour’s first year.

Weaver joins the returning principal company of Christine Sherrill as Donna Sheridan, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Joining the ensemble are Justin Sudderth, Ethan Van Slyke, Lena Owens, Alessandra Antonelli, Collin J. Bradley and Makoa, who was previously a swing for the production. New swing members include Sarah Agrusa, Andy Garcia, Lauren Soto and George Vickers V.

The returning cast includes Haley Wright, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan DeLeon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Faith Northcutt, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, and Dorian Quinn.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen worldwide by more than 70 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In London, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and has been seen by more than 11 million people and has played more than 10,000 performances. It has broken box office records in all three of its London homes and is the 3rd longest running musical in West End history.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American Tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.