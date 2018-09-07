MADAM SECRETARY and Broadway Star Erich Bergen Releases New Single 'Running Through The Night'

Actor and singer/songwriter Erich Bergen releases today his new single, "Running Through The Night." Listen below!

Bergen currently stars as Blake Moran on the hit CBS television drama series, Madam Secretary, and is fresh off his official Broadway debut, having starred in Sara Bareilles' Waitress The Musical opposite Katharine McPhee this summer.

"This song is the most personal song I've ever released," shares the native New Yorker. "In fact, I think it's the most personal piece I've ever worked on...in any medium."

His newly released uptempo pop/rock song carries within it messages of strength, insight, and inspiration. It's a storied window into the 32-year old's deepest self-reflections.

"It's a song about growing up" he continues. "I've found that becoming an adult means acknowledging that you're often not where you thought you'd be, either in wealth, status or happiness. It's good to accept reality, however that doesn't mean you have to settle for it.

The song comes after Bergen's battle with cancer, and is touched upon in the song's lyrics.

"You never expect that 'C' word to be thrust upon you when you are in your mid-twenties, yet there I was. That was one of those things that no one tells you about. They warn you about taxes, they even warn you about death. But cancer? Nope."

But Bergen, whose cancer has been in remission for five years, has turned it into a motivation to live his best life.

"No matter how many times I get beaten down, I continue to get up, brush the dust off, and keep running. I've got a lot of bruises, but I'm thankful for each one of them".

Bergen returns to the screen this October for season five of Madam Secretary.

Other credits include starring as Bob Gaudio in Clint Eastwood-directed Jersey Boys, reprising his role from the Tony-Winning stage production, as well as the 2018 indie film, Humor Me, starring opposite Jemaine Clement and Elliot Gould.

"Running Through The Night" is available now on all digital streaming/download music outlets.

