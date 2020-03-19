MAAAD LATE! THE IMPROVISED LATE NIGHT SHOW Moves Online
Maaad Late! The Improvised Late Night Show at the Magnet Theater has moved to being a live digital show (along with the rest of the theater) on IG live.
The show is broadcasting the show Monday through Friday at 10PM on @chris_dlc_ instagram account.
Maaad Late! is late night for the people by the people where audience members submit headlines for the monologue, stories for the desk bit, and are selected to be interviewed and play a game as the celebrity guest. Kind of like a choose-your-own adventure late night show!
