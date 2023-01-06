Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lunar New Year Celebration And One Hour Comedy Special Santa Monica Playhouse January 26- February 18

Opening weekend ticket sales donated to Chinatown Service Center.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Kiki Yeung (ABC The Parent Test, Laugh Factory, New York Comedy Festival) first one hour special. Celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with opening night reception: lion dance and Chinese musical performance. Opening weekend ticket sales donated to Chinatown Service Center.

Laugh and crack up as Kiki raves about married life to her wok cooking first love, giving birth in a bathtub, leaving Hong Kong because of 1997 China takeover, living with flat feet, to overcoming a near death experience, wisdom in your 40's, being fetishized as an Asian woman and more. Her energetic act outs and witty comebacks keeps the audience laughing on the edge of their seats.

Kiki blazed a trail for other Asian American comedians in Hollywood with Crazy Woke Asians, and now she is taking her comedy to the next level with this one hour comedy special. America is hungry for more one hour comedy specials by Asian American female comedians like Ali Wong, Margaret Cho and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Kiki Yeung, is a stand up comedian and founder of Crazy Woke Asians, the always sold out comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians in LA. Kiki's been featured in NBC LA as a "comedy pioneer", LA Times, Pix 11 NY, Timeout NY, The Seattle Times, King 5 New Day Northwest, San Diego Union Tribune, San Francisco Standard, Whohaha Comedy Callout and more. Kiki produced the first ever all Asian solo performance festival in LA at the Santa Monica Playhouse, partnering with NBC. She performs at The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, Haha Comedy Club, Hollywood Improv, Carolines on Broadway, and the prestigious New York Comedy Festival 2x. In 2022, Kiki went on tour headlining her comedy docu-series "Kiki Funny Mama's Night Out", which highlights the funniest Asian American female comedians in Hollywood. Catch Kiki on ABC/Hulu "The Parent Test".

CSC started off as a small group of community volunteers who recognized the need to address the problems of Chinese immigrants. In 1971, they became an established nonprofit organization. CSC have assisted 112,868 people annually, providing services such as healthcare, financial planning, and care for the youth! They strive to help our community thrive and live a better quality of life. Their main office resides in the Alpine Tower located in Los Angeles, California. On top of our main office, they currently have six different locations, each serving multiple purposes. Go visit them! https://www.cscla.org

Santa Monica Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional intimate theatre and educational conservatory, concentrates its efforts in three areas: The creation of exciting, original theatre from classical and contemporary sources, especially those not seen on the Los Angeles stage. The mentoring of new artists, offering the highest quality creative-educational training and career development offering presentations to the socio-economically disadvantaged and scholarships to the under-served and opportunities for artists to grow and flourish. A dedication to community and cultural exchange, utilizing the power of theatre to connect people of all ages.




