Lucie Jones and Jamie Muscato Will Lead Workshops For 13 GOING ON 30 Musical

An extra matinee performance has been added on Saturday 28 October.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

The full cast has been announced for the development workshops of new musical 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL. The workshop presentations will include Lucie Jones (Les Miserables, Waitress, Wicked) as Jenna Rink, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, West Side Story) as Matt Flamhaff, Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet) as Lucy, Caleb Roberts (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Richard, Alex Stoll (Groundhog Day) as Alex, Andrew Berlin (Oklahoma!) as Kyle, Kia-Paris Walcott (Heathers) as Wendy, Mary-Jean Caldwell (Heathers) as Bev, Jena Pandya (UK and International tour of MAMMA MIA!) as Arlene, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Wayne, and Ivan Fernandez Gonzalez (Heathers) as Darius.

The cast will also feature a Young Company including Doireann McNally (Toy Show The Musical) as Young Jenna, Louie Gray (Bonnie and Clyde) as Young Matt, Bea Ward (School of Rock) as Lulu, Delilah Bennett-Cardy (School of Rock) as Becky, Finn Henry Barwell (School of Rock) as Young Kyle and Jasmine Djazel (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Tess.

 

An extra matinee performance has been added on Saturday 28 October due to demand. Tickets are on sale now.

 

Written by the writers of the hit film of the same name, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL will be holding a two week workshop hosted at Battersea Arts Centre. During the workshop, there will be four script-in-hand public performances with a brilliant cast and live band on Wednesday 25 October, Thursday 26 October, Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October at 7:30pm. The workshop will take place ahead of a run in Summer 2025.

 

13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL is a stage reimaging of the beloved 2004 hit romantic comedy film that starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. It follows the story of Jenna Rink, an adorably awkward 13 year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the horrors of middle school. 

 

What does Jenna Rink want for her birthday? That's easy. At thirteen years old, she wants one thing only – to be thirty, flirty and thriving. As she blows out her birthday candles, she magically wakes up seventeen years later: a thirty-year-old fashion magazine editor with a life that seems to be perfect. As she unravels the mystery of the person she has grown up to be, Jenna must work out what, and who, really matters. 

 

13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL will have music and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway)), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) and direction by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man). Casting for the adult company is by Will Burton for Grindrod & Burton Casting and casting for the children is by Keston and Keston. 




