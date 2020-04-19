Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Says Concerts and Live Events May Not Return Until 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has stated that concerts and sporting events may not return until 2021.

In an interview with CNN, Garcetti said, "It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year."

He notes that, until there is a vaccine or some other form of immunity for COVID-19, it seems unlikely that people will be able to gather in such large groups.

"Public health officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments," he said.

This, of course, also affects live theater, which depends on the mass gathering of large audiences.

Los Angeles has extended its stay at home order through May 15.

Watch the full video on CNN.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You