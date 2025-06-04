Lorin Latarro and Simon Evans Will Helm THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY Stage Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The eccentric world of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will be landing in London later this year as an all new live show, based on the treasured novels and the film by Touchstone Pictures. The production is set to take over Studios 2 and 3 at Riverside Studios from 15th November, with casting to be announced.

The show is created by award-winning writer, producer and protégé of Douglas Adams, Arvind Ethan David Lenny Henry’s Boy With Wings, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix) and Emmy Award-winning stage designer Jason Ardizzone-West (Redwood, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Jesus Christ Superstar Live). It will be co-directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro (The Producers, Mrs. Doubtfire) and co-directed by Simon Evans (Staged, Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright), Georgia Clarke-Day (Monopoly Lifesized, The Traitors: Live Experience) and David Frias-Robles Taskmaster: The Live Experience, Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright) for Myriad Entertainment. Based on Douglas Adams’ iconic novels and the Touchstone Pictures film, the show is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatricals.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy live show is produced by Tony Award®–winning Broadway and West End producer Tamar Climan of Climan Producing, whose credits span more than 80 shows, and Prodigal Entertainment (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill), with general management by Smart Entertainment.

Co-creator, writer and producer Arvind Ethan David said: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most influential stories ever told. It’s a satire, a comedy, a science-fiction epic, a work of philosophy and so much else. Douglas Adams, who I was honored to have as a mentor, predicted the world we live in now, with its social media gone mad and extinction level threats. Now with a group of world class story-tellers drawn from the best of Broadway, the West End and television, we get to bring HHGG to a new generation of hitchhikers.”

On being asked for comment, Marvin the Paranoid Android responded: “A brain the size of a planet, and they’re wheeling me out for theatrical amusement. I can hardly contain my indifference. And don’t talk to me about the condition of my dressing room.”

About The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most beloved and enduring sci-fi comedy franchises of all time. Created by Douglas Adams, it began as a BBC radio series in 1978 before expanding into a bestselling book series that has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. The franchise spans radio, novels, television, stage shows, comic books, a computer game, and a 2005 feature film starring Martin Freeman and Alan Rickman.

Known for its absurdist humor, philosophical undertones, and iconic phrases like “Don’t Panic” and “the answer to life, the universe, and everything is 42,” The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy has influenced generations of writers and comedians. The original five-book “trilogy” has been translated into more than 30 languages and continues to attract new readers.